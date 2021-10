Effy 0.09 Ct. T.W. Diamond Open Pendant In Sterling Silver With 18K Yellow Gold. This sterling silver necklace features a round, open pendant with 0.09 ct. t.w. diamonds set in on an 18-in length bali chain, and accented with 18k yellow gold. The necklace measures 35.4-mm in length by 27.3-mm in width.