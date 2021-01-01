0% Interested Not Interested Bye Ciao Dump Rebuff Turn Down Tote Bag

You are zero interested in your counterpart, in the situation or in the conversation? This serious saying "0% interested" shows that you are not interested and want your peace. A funny against flirting saying for more silence & less weird small talk. Get really lost, goodbye and ciao is a statement. When you are not interested, this quote fits perfectly at the boring party, during small talk or when you are bored. You can dump someone and turn him / her down. You can give a knock-back and brush-off. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.