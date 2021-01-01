This shimmering created white sapphire and diamond floral halo engagement ring is crafted in 10-karat white gold and features a round-cut, prong-set created white sapphire at its center along with 18 round-cut, prong-set diamonds and 12 round-cut, prong-set sparkling created white sapphires in a stunning floral halo design with shimmer along the shank. Choose this lovely piece for the woman you love as you celebrate this special milestone and begin the next chapter of your lives together. Amour 1/10 CT Diamond TW And 4/5 CT TGW Created White Sapphire Fashion Ring 10k White Gold JMS005327-0700