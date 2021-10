Effy 1/10 Ct. T.W. Diamond And 6.6 Ct. T.W. Amethyst Cushion-Cut Ring In 14K Rose Gold. Believed to represent peace and devotion; vivid, Purple Amethysts pair seamlessly with delicate diamonds for a playful look of luxury and the perfect pop of color. The Viola Collection by Effy Jewelry features a calming shade of deep purple and is complemented by diamond accents, set in 14K Rose Gold.