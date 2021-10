Effy 1/10 Ct. T.W. Black Spinel Pendant Necklace In Sterling Silver. Strong, sleek, and stylish, this Effy Men's Collection 1/10 ct. t.w. Black Spinel tag pendant was created with the modern gentleman in mind. Handcrafted in 925 Sterling Silver by the Effy artisans, these modern designs feature high-quality gemstones. Unexpected detailing adds textural appeal and a masculine edge. This is where artistic inspiration and modern engineering collide.