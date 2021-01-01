Sirena 1/2 CT. T.W. Diamond 14K White Gold Pendant Necklace, One Size , White Gold

Make any look sparkle with this modern diamond pendant necklace, featuring 14K white gold curved around three round diamonds for a gorgeous look.Metal: Rhodium-plated 14K white goldStone: 1/2 ct. t.w. round diamondsColor: K-LClarity: SI2-I1Closure: Spring-ringDimension: 18â³ long box chainPendant Size: 6mmx22mmCare: Wipe CleanCountry of Origin: Imported Diamond total weights may vary between .01 and .08 carat. Jewelry photos are enlarged to show detail. Disclaimer: Metal may be rhodium plated to enhance appearance and reduce tarnishing.