You're sure to capture her heart with this gorgeous Princess and Round-cut Diamond Engagement Ring. With six icy princess-cut, invisibly set diamonds (G-H, I1-I2) at its center, this white gold ring is further adorned with a total of thirty-four round-cut, prong-set side and band diamonds. Plus, she'll adore the modern square motif and fine detailing this beautiful ring has to offer. Size 5.