This diamond open heart necklace is crafted in 14-karat rose gold. This lovely pendant features 45 round-cut, pave set sparkling diamonds in a heart motif. Enhanced with a miligrain finish, this stylish necklace is hung on a 17-inch singapore chain and secures with a spring ring clasp. Coordinate this classic diamond necklace with any ensemble and instantly add a touch of elegance and sophistication to your look. A perfect addition to any jewelry collection.