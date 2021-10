Effy 1/5 Ct. T.W. Diamond And 1.71 Ct. T.W. Tanzanite Pendant Necklace In Sterling Silver. Brilliantly rare. Effy Jewelry's Tanzanite Royale Collection sources natural stones from the last remaining source in Tanzania, and sets each vibrant, multi-hued stone in captivating settings of 925 Sterling Silver and white diamonds.