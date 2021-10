This attractive geometric ring is crafted in 10k pink gold and features one round-shaped dazzling diamond (0.05 ct. T.W.) studded at the center, flanked by four round-shaped twinkling diamonds (0.09 ct. T.W.) studded in a geometric motif, to give it a bold look. Enhanced with a milgrain finish, this glamorous ring is the perfect addition to any jewelry . Amour 1/7 CT Diamond TW Fashion Ring 10k Pink Gold JMS005304-0900