Gas One 1-Burner Portable Butane Camp Stove

High Output - Most Fuel Efficient Butane Portable Stove On The Market - Boils Water quickly with 7,650 BTU Evenly Compared To Compeititors Portable Stoves/ To Be used with 8oz Butane Canister Only (Fuel Sold Separately)Safety Features - Highest Safety Standard: CSA (US & Canadian Standards Association) Approved Portable, Easy To Use, Reliable For Camping, Outdoor Cooking, Home Emergency Kit, Etc. Equipped with Fuel Cartridge Injection safety feature, If the stove defects 0.7 kilogram force from canister, It will automatically ejects butane canister from the stoveAutomatic Starter - Piezo-Type Electric Starter With Safety Shut-Off System; No Matches Or Lighters RequiredPortable - Easy To Use, Reliable For Camping, Outdoor Cooking, Home Emergency Kit, Etc. *(Comes With Carrying Case/Complete With User ManualQuiet Operation - This stove provides clean efficient burn along with silent operation *OUTDOOR USE ONLY*