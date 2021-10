Double the love with this echo-heart pendant! Two hearts are nestled inside one another for a detailed look that's perfect for gifting to the one you love. Round-cut diamonds, totaling 1 ct, line each heart-shaped piece for added dimensions of shine and glow. Piece measures 1 1/4 by 1 1/16 inches. Comes with a sterling silver 18-inch cable chain, plus a 2-inch extender for adjustable length, and features a lobster clasp.