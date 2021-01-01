I Said Yes 1/8 CT. T.W. Certified Diamond & Sapphire Band, 8 , White

A stunning milgrain wedding band is adorned with sparkling diamonds and brilliant blue sapphires for an unforgettable and unique look, and of course that "something blue" she will need on the big day.Metal: Platinaire (a blend of sterling silver and 5% platinum)Stones: 1/8 ct. t.w. round diamondsOther Stones: 1/4 ctw. genuine round blue sapphires, lab-created blue sapphire accentsDiamond Color: I-JDiamond Clarity: I2Setting: Pave, channel and bezelCare: Wipe CleanCountry of Origin: Imported Diamond total weights may vary between .01 and .08 carat.Gemstones may be treated and may require special care.Jewelry photos are enlarged to show detail. Disclaimer: Metal may be rhodium plated to enhance appearance and reduce tarnishing.