Baguette and round diamonds are lined up beautifully for maximum sparkle on this 10k white gold band you'll cherish. Metal: Rhodium over 10K white gold Stones: 1 ct. t.w round and baguette diamondsSetting: ChannelCare: Wipe CleanCountry of Origin: ImportedDiamond total weights may vary between .01 and .08 carat.Jewelry photos may be enlarged to show detail. Disclaimer: Metal may be rhodium plated to enhance appearance and reduce tarnishing.