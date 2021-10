The bike handlebar grips is made of durable material, comfortable and non silp. Fast to remove and install, double lock on bar grip, and do not need to worry loose or fall down. Suitable for diameter 22mm/0.87inch handlebar, suitable for most types of bikes. The bike handlebar grips can be used for mountain bikes, road bikes, folding bikes, fixed gear bikes, etc. Package Includes: 1 Pair x Handlebar Grips Cover, 2 x Bar End Plugs