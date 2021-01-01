1 Stern Rating, Year 2020, Review New Year's Eve Saying T-Shirt

The year 2020 everyone has expected different in Germany and worldwide. Pandemic measures, lockdown and mask obligation were a torment. Short work and home office shaped work. Make a statement with the 1 star rating motif for the change of year 2020 was really poo so you only give one-star rating review at 1 out of 5 stars. Gift for friends as a reminder or as a New Year's Eve outfit for New Year's Day. For people with black humour and sarcasm looking forward to 2021 Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem