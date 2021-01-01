10 & Fabulous 10 Years Old Queen's Birthday Cute Tote Bag

10 & Fabulous, 10 and Fabulous,10th birthday for Girls, 10 years old ladies birthday, 10th birthday party, it's my 10th birthday, 10 & Blessed, 10th birthday party celebration, this queen makes 10 looks fabulous. 10 & Fabulous, Chapter 10, sassy & fabulous at 10, hello 10, celebrate 10th birthday party, stepping into my 10th birthday like a boss, it took me 10 years to create this masterpiece, i'm 10 years old, 10th birthday for queens, 10 years old, 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.