MIRENESSE 10 Collagen Cushion Compact Airbrush Foundation 21 - Vienna in No Color at Nordstrom Rack

Meet Collagen 10…The next generation of "Repairing Super Serum Foundations"Encased in a portable liquid infused cushion compact. Injected with Collagen inducing Tissue Growth Factor Fluid, an ideal wrinkle repairing molecule touted to be more powerful than many of the common peptides it can be considered an effective alternative to collagen injections. This brightening skincare in a compact utilizes liquid to powder technology, to fill in fine lines with a long lasting buildable coverage. Provides deep moisture and protects your skin against environmental aggressors, its guaranteed to provide exceptional results. If you're after a youthful looking second skin this is it! Ideal for you if you are needing full anti-ageing protection with daily collagen repair and like medium to high coverage with a completely natural look. . Size: 0.53 oz. . Shade: Vienna (light/medium). For directions and ingredients, see "Additional Info". Imported