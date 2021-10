Closeout . Ideal for the commute and a laid-back workday, these Five Ten 5.10 District Clips mountain bike shoes have a flat sole for easy walking on foot and optimal power transfer on the pedals. Available Colors: BLACK/BLACK/GOLD METALLIC, LEGEND IVY/LEGEND IVY/GOLD METALLIC. Sizes: 6, 6.5, 7, 7.5, 8, 8.5, 9, 9.5, 10, 10.5, 11, 11.5, 12, 13, 14.