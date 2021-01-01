10 Feet Right Angled Micro USB Power Cable with QC 30 Charger BrickPower Supply Adapter and Charging CordOutdoor Quick Charger Compatible for Arlo.

Power your Arlo security device continuously without having to swap out batteries periodically. The right-angled micro USB end is specially designed for Arlo cameras to make it compatible with any type of camera mounts. Enable you to easily keep the cable in place with the help of the nail-in clips and cable ties in the package. Long enough to give you quite a bit of leeway if your device's ideal installation spot isn't close to an outlet. Please note that this QC 3.0 Charger Adapter and Micro USB Cable comes with a worry-free 12-months warranty. We have you covered!