Madewell 10 High-Rise Skinny Jeans in Pure White

Add a touch of glamour to your look with the Madewell 10 High-Rise Skinny Jeans. The long-and-lean skinny jean boasts a high rise and a fabulous slim silhouette with raw hem detailing. Pure White is a creamy white wash with a unique side seam detail and frayed step-hem cuff. Has slimming Magic Pocketsâ an extra layer at the front panel that holds you in for a sleek look. Classic five-pocket design with signature M embroidery at the back right pocket. Tonal stitching and silver hardware. Belt loop waistband. Exposed button front. 90% cotton, 8% polyester, 2% spandex. Machine wash and tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 26 in Outseam: 36 in Inseam: 26 in Front Rise: 10 in Back Rise: 13 in Leg Opening: 10 in Product measurements were taken using size 25, inseam 27.5. Please note that measurements may vary by size.