SEPHORA COLLECTION 10 Hour Wear Perfection Foundation 31 Medium Almond (Y) 0.84 oz/ 25 mL

A weightless foundation with medium, buildable coverage that blurs imperfections and conceals blemishes with a smooth, natural finish. Coverage: MediumFinish: Natural Formulation Liquid Skin Type: Normal, Dry, Combination, and Oily Highlighted Ingredients: - Hyaluronic Acid: Hydrates and improves the look of aging skin. - Vitamin E: Protects the skin from external stressors. Ingredient Callouts: Free of parabens and mineral oil. What Else You Need to Know: This oil-free foundation acts like a second skin, adapting to the natural movements of your face-without settling into fine lines or wrinkles. Designed to last for up to 10 hours, the f