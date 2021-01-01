MADEWELL 10-Inch High Waist Roadtripper Ankle Slit Supersoft Jeans, Size 24 in Minford at Nordstrom Rack

Lightweight and just stretchy enough, these 10-inch high-rise skinny jeans are made of signature Roadtripper Supersoft denim that really lets you breathe. This pair has mini slits at the ankles, too. 28 1/2" inseam; 10" leg opening; 10" front rise Zip fly with button closure Five-pocket style; Magic Pockets 73% BCI cotton, 16% polyester, 10% rayon, 1% elastane Machine wash, tumble dry Imported Women's Clothing Factories meet rigorous social, environmental and economic standards, where factory workers receive a premium to use for social and economic investments This product meets Nordstrom Sustainably Sourced Materials criteria