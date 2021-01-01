okyaios 10 Pairs Fluffy False Eyelashes, Natural Faux Mink Strip 3D Lashes Pack, Dramatic Long Fluffy Volume Eyelashes, Thick Crossed.

?3D FAUX MINK LASHES?: It is faux 15mm/16mm mink lashes, They are long and dramatic, the lashes is super soft, light as air featured comfortable and skin friendly. HANDMADE EYELASHES?: Miluotuo false eyelashes are 100% hand made in every step up to 20 steps. The faux mink lashes made from premium synthetic fibers, we never hurt any animal. REUSABLE EYELASHES?: Durable lashes can be reused multiple times with storage correctly, All these faux mink lashes can be cut to the suitable length and curve depending on you. EASY TO APPLY?: With thick and soft band, the dramatic lashes is easy to install and remove and don' t come apart, even for beginners. SUIT FOR ANY OCCASION?: Suitable for any professional application such as Wedding, Photo shoot, dating night or a girls night, cosplay, birthday party and halloween party.