KOSAS 10-Second Liquid Eyeshadow, One Size , Yellow

What it is: A clean, water-based, fast-drying, crease-resistant formula, for buildable, high-impact color that stays all day.Highlighted Ingredients: - Galactoarabinan: Smooths the appearance of skin and supports cell renewal.- Jojoba Oil: Soothes and balances. - Orange Flower Water: Brightens and tones. Ingredient Callouts: This product is vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free.What Else You Need to Know: In an array of shades, 10-Second Liquid Eyeshadow is meant to be worn as a wash of color for the most modern take on a fresh eye look. As an added bonus, this product has skincare benefits for your eyelids.Clean at Sephora When you spot our Clean seal, you can be sure we've checked that this brand's product is made without the ingredients you told us you'd most like to avoid.Clean at Sephora is formulated without:Sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, triclocarban. All skincare, hair, and makeup brands with the Clean Seal have less than one percent of synthetic fragrances.Suggested Usage:-To apply, hold the product upright, and sweep the product over clean, dry lids. -Blend with a finger, a doe-foot applicator, or an eyeshadow brush to achieve your desired color. -Shades may be layered or worn alone. Precautions:-Shake well before use. -Close cap tightly after each use. -Store horizontally for optimal application. -Size:0.2 oz/ 6 mLIngredients:-Galactoarabinan: Smooths the appearance of skin and supports cell renewal.-Jojoba Oil: Soothes and balances. -Orange Flower Water: Brightens and tones. Water, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis (Orange) Fruit Extract, Mica, Alcohol, Diglycerin, Silica, Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil, Galactoarabinan, Oryza Sativa (Rice) Starch, Glyceryl Caprylate, Tin Oxide, Potassium Sorbate, Cetyl Alcohol. May Contain (+/-): Titanium Dioxide (Ci 77891), Iron Oxides (Ci 77491, Ci 77492, Ci 77492, Ci 77007), Ultramarines.