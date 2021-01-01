100 Edible & Healing Flowers: cultivating - cooking - restoring health Margaret Roberts Author

Margaret Roberts is a well-known proponent of the use of natural products to enhance health and wellbeing. In 100 Edible&Healing Flowers, she encourages readers to create a garden of flowers that can be used in celebrations, in the kitchen, and also to produce medicines and cosmetics. In this hands-on, practical book, Margaret instructs how and when to plant, grow and harvest flowers, and supplies recipes that harness the medicinal, cosmetic and edible nature of these plants. The accessible, down-to-earth text is spiced with personal anecdotes and information about the historical use of flowers in herbalism. Colourful photographs aid identification, and Margaret’s delicate line drawings add an appealing touch of whimsy to this elegant book. An indispensable guide for anyone interested in health, wellness, organic gardening and using flowers to enhance their cooking and health.