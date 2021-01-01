Burt's Bees 100 % Natural Moisturizing Tinted Lip Oil, Rustling Rose - 1 Pen

TINTED LIP COLOR: Just twist and click this Tinted Lip Oil pen to get a hint of color with a glossy finish and splash of moisture MOISTURIZING LIP COLOR: This non sticky formula glides on smooth to soften lips with a hydrating formula that reduces the appearance of lines and wrinkles SHEER COLOR: Use as a shiny lip gloss on bare lips or for a fabulous layered effect, apply on top of Burt's Bees Lip Shimmers or Lipsticks ALL NATURAL MAKEUP: This lip oil is made with 100% natural ingredients including Meadowfoam and Coconut Oils that strengthens the lips moisture barrier 6 SHADES: Pucker up and find the perfect hue for your skin tone! Burt's Bees Lip Oil comes in 6 flattering sheer coverage shades ranging from pinks, nudes, reds and plums