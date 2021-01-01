100 Plus Essential Oil Healing Recipes: Over 130 Aromatherapy Solutions For Everyday Ailments, Emotional Health And General Well Being Sandy Comfort A

Take Charge Of Your Health!Nowadays, an increasing number of people are opting for natural health remedies, home treatments, home remedies and alternative medical treatments in a bid to enjoy sound health in the most inexpensive and safest way possible. This is where essential oils come in.Essential oils are indispensable for every home. Common ailments, embarrassing skin and hair conditions, aches and pains, emotional issues and lots more can be safely and inexpensively treated in the comfort of your home.Essential oils are 100% natural, entirely chemical and sugar-free, cheaper and much more effective, having been proven to be 50 times stronger than herbs. Essential oils, the pure essence of any plant, can provide both physical and psychological benefits when utilized safely and correctly.In this book, you have over 130 recipes that will help you to cure everyday ailments. You will know how to make various essential oil blends and be guided on the variety of ways they can be correctly used. You will also be advised about purchases, how to detect originality and a list of other helpful resources. The recipes in this book are so straightforward that you will enjoy making them when needed.In this book you will have essential oil recipes for:- Digestive Issues- Respiratory Issues- Emotional Health- Oral Health- Aches And Pains In And Around The Body,- Skin Blemishes/ Cosmetic Problems- Skin Ailments- Foot Care, Hair Care- Insects And Animal Bites- Cuts, Broken Bones And Bruises,- Burns- Women IssuesBuy this book and get eternal value for your money.