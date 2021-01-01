From sunflower theme 100th birthday gifts & decor co.

100 Year Old | 100th Birthday for Grandma | 100 Years Loved Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Cute 100th Birthday ideas and decorations - pun joke quote saying for your friend, grandma or great grandma or sister who is turning one hundred this year. Or celebrating an 100th anniversary. Celebrating 100th birthday floral flower design for Women that have been loved for 100 years loved and blessed. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com