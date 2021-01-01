Wolverine Heritage 1000 Mile Evans Boot

Using archival leathers, the handcrafted WolverineÂ® Heritage 1000 Mile Evans Boot is a recreation of the original 1914 pattern and offers a true quality look with leathers that will only improve over time. Part of the Wolverine's 1000 Mile Collection. Classic lace-up boot is made of a handmade leather upper from the Horween Leather Company in Chicago, Illinois. Traditional lace-up closure with flat waxed cotton laces - created in Landrum, South Carolina - and metal hardware for a secure fit. Unlined interior for a roomier fit and easy mobility. Cushioned insole for underfoot comfort. Goodyear welt construction for long-lasting durability and flexibility. Durable leather outsole with a Vibram heel from Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Made in the U.S.A. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.