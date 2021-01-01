100% Alpaca Knitted Taupe Brown Sweater from Peru

Patricia Lopez creates this cozy warm taupe sweater from soft 100% alpaca and decorates it in a knitted diamond pattern. Vertical cables that flow down the sides and the upper arms add a flattering shape. The Andean artisan worked for years as an industrial engineer before throwing in the towel to follow her passion for traditional Peruvian textiles and fashion. She runs a workshop in the capital city of Lima where she creates apparel and accessories that mix traditional and contemporary techniques and designs.