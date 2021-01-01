Belledorm 100% Cotton Sateen Extra Deep Fitted Sheet (Ivory) (King) (Uk - Superking)

1 sheet only. - Material: 100% Cotton Blend, Type of Weave: Sateen. - Thread Count: 600. - 15in mattress depth. - A luxurious, soft and silky sheet with a high thread count and a fine luster that will give years of pleasure. - Smart stitched pin tuck detailing gives a nice finish. - Twin: 35.8 x 75.2in, Narrow Twin (2ft6in): 30in x 75.2in, Full: 54in x 75.2in, Narrow Full (4ft): 48in x 75.2in, Queen: 60 x 78in, King: 72 x 78in, 6ft 6in: 78in x 78in, California King: 84.6 x 84.6in. - Size: King. - Gender: Unisex Adult