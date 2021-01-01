Burt's Bees 100% Natural Tinted Lip Balm, Rose with Shea Butter & Botanical Waxes - 1 Tube

Burt's Bees Tinted Lip Balms give you a hint of color with 8 hours of moisturization. These balms provide a sheer lip tint and come in a range of 6 naturally flattering shades. The rose tint has a soft red hue with just the right amount of color to enhance your lips while keeping them nourished and hydrated. It has a smooth texture that adds a sheer, natural shade to dry lips without any shimmer or pearlescence. These tinted lip balms are made with shea butter, botanical waxes and a softly tinted color to flatter and nourish your lips naturally every day. Made with recyclable packaging, these lip color balms are free of parabens, phthalates, petrolatum and SLS. With a rich color palette from pinks, to reds, to violets, these lip tints are 100% natural beauty products. Burt's Bees softly tinted lip balms help lips look and feel smooth and beautiful.