Creme of Nature 100% Pure Argan Oil, 1 fl oz

Keep your tresses soft, shiny and healthy-looking all day with the Creme Of Nature Pure Argan Oil. This product is an all-natural, multi-purpose beauty treatment that helps to moisturize, renew and revitalize your hair, skin and scalp. Argan oil is a rare and precious formula that has been used for centuries as part of a beauty regimen in Morocco. Extracted in pure form, this lightweight daily moisturizer has absolutely zero synthetics, fillers, mineral oil or parabens. This multi-purpose argan oil is naturally rich in Vitamin E and is a healthy source of antioxidants. It also has an acclaimed fragrance. The Creme of Nature argan oil comes in a 1 fl oz bottle.