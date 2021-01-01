GuruNanda 100% Pure Lavender Topical Essential Oil Roll On - 2 Pack

Melt away the stress of the day and wear an all-natural, therapeutic fragrance whenever you need it with GuruNandas 100% Pure Lavender Essential Oil roll-on. The convenient, pocket-sized bottle (includes 2) contains nothing but 100% Pure Lavender Essential Oil and Fractionated Coconut to deliver relaxing and calming therapeutic benefits. The dilution of the essential oil with fractionated coconut carrier oil makes applying it to your skin safe, straight out of the bottle. Use the gentle roller ball applicator to enjoy the natural fragrance and receive therapeutic benefits. Guru Nanda True Lavender essential oil is 100% pure and sourced from Bulgaria and is extracted directly from the flower using steam distillation. If your looking for the perfect lavender aroma to help calm you, whether it be to promote more restful sleep or just to help you relax after a long day, Guru Nanda True Lavender is the perfect match for you. Whether you are planning to use your new GuruNanda Aromatherapy Roll-Ons at your home, office, bathroom, or classroom, you'll love how simple it is to use. Unlike other scented roll-ons, you feel refreshed and confident that our oils are pure and natural.