101 Inch HD Digital Screen Car Headrest DVD Player UltraThin Detachable Touch Button with HDMI Port One New Version Black IR Headphone Included

Best Quality Guranteed. Ultra-thin Design with Touch ButtonA striking ultra-thin design with sleek touch button bring together elegance and functionality in perfect harmony. 10.1 Inch HD ScreenCompared to a 9 inch display, the HD 10.1 inch offers an ultra-clear wide screen with 1024*600 Resolution that will give you sharper images and amazing graphics. Removable Design for Both In-car & Home UseThis unit is easy to install and remove, it can be used both in car and at home. With an AC power adapter, you can enjoy your entertainment at home. Note: The AC power adapter is not included. Region Free DVD Player, Supports 32 Bits GamesThe DVD player is compatible with most DVDs and CDs that are available on the market. It also supports 32 bits games, so you can enjoy exciting games on your journey to pass the strenuous road time. Note: Not all game discs are compatible with this unit. Multi-media Choices: U