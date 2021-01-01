Our toughest silhouettes, rebuilt in our softest leather to date. Nappa is a breathable, smooth hide that feels comfortable and broken-in from the first step. Here we've used it to re-engineer our Original 101 boot, complete with 6 eyes, yellow welt stitching and our signature AirWair heel loop. Made for police officers. Subverted by rebels. The 101 boot packs all our unmistakable DNA into a sleek 6-eye silhouette. Our Goodyear-welted lines are heat-sealed at 700°C and reinforced with our signature welt stitch. | Dr. Martens, 101 Leather Ankle Boots in Black, Size M 9/W 10