2nd . For cool work days that keep you outdoors, Carharttand#39;s Original Fit Blaine jeans are lined in soft, warm 5.3-ounce flannel for layered comfort that wonand#39;t bunch up like thermal underwear. Available Colors: DARK BLUESTONE. Sizes: 10, 12, 14, 16, 2, 26, 4, 8, 22.