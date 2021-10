Closeout . Ready for whatever the day brings, Carharttand#39;s 103820 Hamilton Plaid flannel shirt is made of a durable 5.5-ounce cotton with Rugged Flexand#174; stretch technology for a movement-friendly fit. Itand#39;s ideal for the work week and soft enough for weekend wear. Available Colors: NAVY, GREEN. Sizes: 2XL, L, XL, 3XL.