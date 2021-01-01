1040 Athletic-fit stretch jean in seven-year wash

Our designers are obsessed with denim—and it shows. We source denim from some of the world's most renowned mills, create exclusive washes and build our jeans to feel good from the moment you put them on. These jeans are easy to move in thanks to denim with just the right amount of Stretch on Demand. Our newest washes let you jump into the break-in process wherever you like, from day-one dark to old-favorite fades. By buying cotton products from J.Crew, you're supporting more responsibly grown cotton throughthe Better Cotton Initiative.