2nd . Keep your core warm as well as your neck in Carharttand#39;s Washed Duck mock neck vest, durably made of 12 ounces of ring-spun cotton canvas duck fabric and lined with toasty sherpa fleece. Available Colors: BLACK, CARHARTT BROWN, DARK BROWN, GRAVEL, NAVY. Sizes: L, M, S, XL, 2XL.