Akola 10K Goldplated Abalone Chain Pendant Necklace

A versatile necklace with eye-catching pendant that works with most ensembles. Abalone 10K goldplated metal Toggle closure Imported SIZE Length, about 36" Pendant drop, about 4.5" Please note: Akola manufactures 100% of its jewelry through its manufacturing partner, Akola Project, which employs nearly 200 women in extreme poverty in Eastern Africa, providing living wages and access to critical and holistic support services.