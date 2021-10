This pendant exudes class and elegance. Stunningly adorned with a single, round-cut diamond in a miracle setting, this necklace is created in shining 10k yellow gold plated .925 sterling silver. The diamond accent piece is perfect for its versatility; you can wear this striking accessory at any event, casual or formal. It comes with an 18" inch box chain, and will hang beautifully on your neck. Product Features Diamond Type: Natural White Diamond Diamond Count: 1 Round Diamond Diamond Color: K-L Diamond Clarity: I2-I3 Diamond Weight: 0.10 cttw Diamond Setting Type: Miracle Setting Necklace Clasp Type: Spring Ring Necklace Chain Type: Box Metal: 10K Yellow Gold Flash Plated .925 Sterling Silver Metal Color: Yellow & White Plating Karat: 10K Gold Plating Type: Flash Jewelry Type: Miracle Oval Pendant Necklace Gender: Women