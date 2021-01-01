Show off your faith with this stunning 10K yellow gold coated .925 sterling silver ribbon cross pendant. The cross shaped pendant crafted with warm weaves of 10k yellow gold flashed sterling and is accented with 2 natural, round, diamonds, .The pendant comes on a fine yellow plated sterling 18 cable chain with a spring ring clasp. This authentic design is crafted of real 92.5% sterling silver that has been electro-coated with genuine 10K yellow gold, ensuring it will keep a tarnish-free shine for years to come. Both pretty and personal, this cross pendant is beloved by all. Haus of Brilliance Ladies Necklaces. Cross Ribbon series. SKU: 80-7681YDM. Color: Yellow. Metal Type: Sterling Silver. Metal Stamp: 925-Sterling. Metal Weight: 0.765g. Gem stone type: Diamond. Stone weight: 0.02ct. Number of stones: 2. Stone clarity: I2-I3. Stone shape: Round. Stone color: I-J. Necklace style: Pendant. Chain type: Cable. Closure type: Spring Ring. Haus of Brilliance 10K Yellow Gold Plated .925 Sterling Silver Diamond Accent Cross Ribbon Pendant Necklace (I-J color, I2-I3 clarity).