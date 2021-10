Best Quality Guranteed. Compatible radio models: UV5R UV-5RA UV-5RB UV-5RC UV-5RD UV-5RE UV-5REPlus UV-985 TH-F8 or other radios in the same size. Please ensure it just fit your radio before buy it. Size: 10 x 6 x 3.5 cm Package included: 10 x Soft Rubber Case for UV-5R Series two way radios (not includes the two way radio) PLEASE NOTE: when you charge your radio, you will need to roll the case up and clip it under the belt clip. It won't deform the case. Just roll it back out when finished.