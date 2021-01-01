From ssp tech ltd

10PCS ST093b PJ-307 3.5 Headphone Socket Headphone Jack Silvering Interphone Audio Socket DIP 5Pin Sell at a loss

$6.08
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

10PCS ST093b PJ-307 3.5 Headphone Socket Headphone Jack Silvering.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com