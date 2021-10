Elegant enough to be worn alone, but looks stunning in a layer. This Jacquie Aiche necklace has a fine chain detailed with 11 bezel set white diamonds. Handcrafted in 14-karat rose gold. Detailed in diamonds. Diamonds measure 3-in. across. Necklace adjusts approximately from 15-in. to 17-in. long. Finished with a lobster clasp.