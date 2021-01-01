11 Years 132 Months Of Being Awesome 11th Birthday Dab Fox Tote Bag

Dabbing birthday Awesome Since December 2010 design for 11 year-old boys and girls. Fun 11 years, 132 months of being awesome birthday outfit for 11 years old birthday kids. Perfect kid's birthday theme outfit for your son, daughter, grandchild and nephew. Dabbing fox design makes a perfect 11 year old kid's birthday outfit for the birthday child. Dabbing fox 11th birthday clothing for proud 11 years old boys, girls and fox lovers. Complete your collection of birthday decorations: cake, candles, bday card. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.