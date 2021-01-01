11 Years Of Being Awesome - 11th Birthday Dabbing Astronaut Tote Bag

Dabbing birthday Awesome Since January 2011 design for 11 year-old boys and girls. Fun 11 years, 132 months of being awesome birthday outfit for 11 years old birthday kids. Perfect kid's birthday theme outfit for your son, daughter, grandchild and nephew. Dabbing astronaut design makes a perfect 11 year old kid's birthday outfit. Dabbing astronaut 11th birthday clothing for proud 11 years old boys, girls and astronaut lovers. Complete your collection of birthday decorations: cake, candles, bday card. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.