Squadron tee for the 119th Fighter Squadron, the Jersey Devils. The 119th FS fly the F-16C multi-role fighter jet out of Atlantic City International Airport, New Jersey. Great gift for military veterans, airplanegeeks, vets, F16 crew, avgeeks, squadron members, military aviation fans, airshow nuts, military aviators, crew chiefs, flight crew, aircrew, plane captains,A&P mechanics, aircraft loadmasters and crew chiefs. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem